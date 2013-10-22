Boutique Hotels on Capri for Long Romantic Weekends

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The Island of Capri in Campania Italy is one of the most captivating places in Europe that it has been a long romantic weekend hotspot since the ancient Roman times making Tiberius choose it as his retirement retreat. Today, it is even more quixotic and its beauty is best discovered by taking romantic walks throughout the island. It has the perfect recommendations for dreamy Boutique Hotels on Capri for long romantic weekend getaways.



La Scalinatella is dazzling Boutique Hotel on Capri that has been known throughout Europe as one of the most Romantic Hotels and honeymooner’s heaven since the 1950s. Wake up to an astonishing view of the Bay of Marina Picolla, surprise palates with indulging lunch at the restaurant, and enjoy each other’s company by the pool with a panoramic view of the sea and the azure waters in the background. On second day, stroll along the Piazzetta that is only 5 minutes away, arrange for a rejuvenating couples’ massage or soak in the whirlpool bath, then have a romantic dinner from private terrace.



Punta Tragara is another exquisite Boutique Hotel on Capri that is idyllic for long romantic weekends with its exquisitely designed architecture and fascinating view of the Faraglioni Cliffs. If lovebirds can pull away from the comforts of their luxurious hotel room apart from indulging at their exceptional restaurant, then the concierge can help arrange for romantic private tours to see ancient Roman sights and other attractions on the island. This romantic hotel on Capri also offers luxury boat tours so do not miss out on being astonished by the wonderful blue cave of the Grotto Azzura. Newly weds are so lucky that they offer a Special Romantic Honeymoon package of at least 4 nights stay.



And last but not the least of our recommendations for Romantic Boutique Hotels on Capri is the elegant Villa Marina Grande. This romantic hotel is surrounded with elegant art works and has the most romantic sunset views of the Sorrentine Peninsulta and the Gulf of Naples. Villa Marina offers special romantic packages where couples are ushered from the marina on a Mercedes to the hotel to find rose petals scattered on their bed, or by boat to romantic places like the lighthouse and the blue grotto. The romance packages also include relaxing pampering massages and candlelit romantic dinners on Capri.



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Nicole Allmann, London, United Kingdom

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