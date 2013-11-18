Galveston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Boutique Women’s Fashion Retailer Vasstra Announces 30 Days of Christmas Promotion for Holiday Collection.



To Kick Off The “30 Days of Christmas for Vasstra”, From November 15th through November 24th, get 25% off all new arrivals when ordering online.



It’s a most-wonderful time at Vasstra. To go with the arrival of the new Holiday seasonal styles and threads, women’s fashion retailer Vasstra is offering an online exclusive Pre-Black Friday special from November 15th through November 24th, 25% Off All New Arrivals.



From Peplum Dreses, Goddess Sequined Dresses to Shift Dresses with matching scarves, multi-faceted and multi-colored, Vasstra’s 2013 Holiday Collection has once again raised the bar for exquisite and sophisticated women’s fashion. For all times and temperatures, dance into December like never before with new custom designed-dresses and outfits. Coats and accessories are also included such as the Parisian Trench Coat, Blue Crystal Evening Clutch and the Celeste-colored Silk Pashmina Scarf.



Giving you a head start in your holiday shopping, this new promotion gives women all over the world the opportunity to spoil themselves just weeks shy of Black Friday. Transcending the norms with the belief that all women are beautifully unique on a season basis, Vasstra is about doing more than selling a product, but improving lifestyles. With many designs and dresses created with a “first-adopter” mentality, Vasstra fashions champion substance and subtlety through exquisite femininity inspired by the women of the past, today and tomorrow who truly defined their worth through both their appearance and personality.



All items from Vasstra’s Holiday Collection will also be available in store as of November 16th with the option of custom-tailoring any dress for a perfect fit at no extra charge. For information on Vasstra Locations:



Galveston

2201 Market Street, Suite G405

Galveston, TX, 77550

Telephone: 409-632-7265



Hours of Operation:

Tuesday to Saturday: 11 AM to 6 PM

Sunday & Monday Closed

For Artwalk: 11 AM to 9 PM

During Long Weekends: Sunday 11 AM to 6 PM



Baybrook Mall

5555 Baybrook Mall, 19400 Gulf Fwy,

Friendswood, TX, 77546

Telephone: 281-286-5000



Hours of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10 AM to 9 PM

Sunday: 12 PM to 6 PM



About Vasstra

Vasstra is a chicly-designed collection for today’s independent woman who knows her own mind, demands timeless sophistication and has a passion for individual style that is uniquely her own.