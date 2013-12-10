Boutique Women's Fashion Retailer Vasstra Announces New Christmas Special: Buy 1 Item and Get the 2nd 40% off from December 13th Through Christmas Eve, December 24th

Galveston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- From the silver shores of Galveston and through Hustle and Bustle of Houston, Christmas shopping is here and at its peak. And through this busy time of much cheer and celebration for the ones who mean the most to us, Vasstra’s doors will be open: Online and Storewide with a special from December 13th through December 24th, Buy 1 and Get The 2nd 40% Off.



This special extends through everything ranging from Vasstra’s previously-existing collections to all the new arrivals from the Vasstra 2013 Holiday Collection. Dance through December with new custom-designed dresses and outfits such as the Goddess Sequined Dress with matching scarves and colored accessories. This promotion also includes some of Vasstra’s favorite items such as the Audrey Beaded Clutch Bag, Kate Beaded Lipstick and all jewelry items from the exquisite Nayaab and Anna K collection.



And to continue raising the bar of Christmas spirit and sophistication, Vasstra will continue to offer custom-tailor your order into the perfect fit at no extra charge. Designed to transform the norms with a “first-adopter” mentality toward current trends, Vasstra fashions champion both appearance and personality. And for a limited time, you can exclusive deal on these timeless treasures all the way through Christmas Eve. Designed for all the women of the world, each beautifully unique, the Vasstra collection is one that is composed of class and self-confidence. For more information on Vasstra’s Locations:



Galveston

2201 Market Street, Suite G405

Galveston, TX, 77550

Telephone: 409-632-7265



Baybrook Mall

5555 Baybrook Mall, 19400 Gulf Fwy,

Friendswood, TX, 77546

Telephone: 281-286-5000



About Vasstra

Vasstra is a chicly-designed collection for today’s independent woman who knows her own mind, demands timeless sophistication and has a passion for individual style that is uniquely her own.