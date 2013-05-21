Boutiqued - a Fashionista's Shopping Destination

Bridgnorth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The brand Angels Never Die was founded in the year 2000. The brand focuses on ground breaking and self-expressive garments that creates a unique look. Boutiqued has launched the latest exclusive collection Angels never die clothing brand in its online store. The different trends in their collections include floral fancy, prints charming, summer stripes, pretty in pastel, etc.



Boutiqued, based in the United Kingdom is a boutique store that houses the latest collection of Angels Never Die Clothing brand. It houses clothing, accessories, Dr Hauschka skin care products and much more. The clothing range includes tops, coats, t-shirts, trousers, jeans, jackets, skirts, etc. The new Angels Never Die clothing collection exhibits some of the latest tops, dress, tunics & waistcoats. Angels Never Die clothing helps people express their individuality and displays global culture. Angels Never Die clothing is successfully sold out in over 30 countries. The clothes include Shredded leather, original knit, wool, delicate cashmere, romantic thingies, crazy lightning, silk, and fur. Boutiqued.co.uk has also provided options to shop by designer of your choice.



For the Summer 2013 Angels Never Die collection, the designers have used light fabrics with delicate and bold colors. They have also beautiful beads and additional detailing that gives the clothing a touch of elegance. The featured products for the Angels Never Die clothing brand include; pastel tops, drape dresses, a gorgeous navy waist coat, sparkle and chain top and drape jacket. The clothes can be chosen according to the price range the customer is looking for.



Boutiqued focuses on quality, design, and value. Along with stylish and everlasting garments, they offer other accessories and skincare products that harmonize one another perfectly. The accessories include bags, scarves, belts, purses, tights, and hats and gloves.



Boutiqued delivers products to regions of UK, Europe, and USA. The price of shipping to each destination is clearly mentioned in the website. Dispatch notification is provided once the order is shipped. The company also provides special offers for certain garments.



Boutiqued is an online store that offers wide range of clothing, jewellery, skin care products, and accessories for sale. The store is located in UK and offers worldwide shipping of its products. They have the latest seasonal collections of Angels Never Die Clothing Brand at different price ranges.



