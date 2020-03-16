Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Surge in clinical trials by pharmaceutical companies for the establishment of lactoferrin is expected to favor growth of the global "bovine lactoferrin market size", says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Bovine Lactoferrin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Spray-dried, and Freeze-dried), By Application (Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Food, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The global bovine lactoferrin market size was valued at USD 507.3 Million in 2018 is expected to reach USD 551.8 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.0%.



MILEI GmbH

Synlait Ltd.

Glanbia Plc.

Bega Cheese Ltd.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Armor Proteines

FrieslandCampina DOMO

Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Limited

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Limited

Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited (Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd)

Ingredia

Nutriscience USA LLC



The report covers:



Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Increasing Technological Advancements In Lactoferrin Will Propel Growth



The rising focus of key players towards optimizing the manufacturing of lactoferrin. This factor has led to the introduction of new techniques of lactoferrin production, which then offers advanced products into the market.



The operational and clinical benefits of the freeze-drying technique have impelled market players to adopt the manufacturing technique of lactoferrin. Furthermore, bovine lactoferrin market trends rising demand for bovine lactoferrin due to its advantages such as minimal effects of denaturation of proteins, improved quality and purity of the final product and better stability.



The announcement by Berga cheese Ltd., for the expansion of its Koroit, Australia plant will facilitate the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Bega Cheese Ltd. announced the proposed expansion of its Koroit, Australia plant.



The proposed expansion is estimated to cost US$ 34 Mn and will double the lactoferrin production capacity of Bega Cheese Ltd.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



Key Insights

4.1. Overview of Other Applications Undergoing Trial



4.2. Technological Advancements



4.3. Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries



4.4. Overview of the China Infant Formula Market



Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



5.2.1. Freeze-dried



5.2.2. Spray-dried



5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



5.3.1. Infant Formula



5.3.2. Dietary Supplements



5.3.3. Pharmaceutical



5.3.4. Food



5.3.5. Others



5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



5.4.1. North America



5.4.2. Europe



5.4.3. Asia Pacific



5.4.4. Latin America



5.4.5. Middle East & Africa



North America Bovine Lactoferrin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014- 2025

6.1. Key Findings / Summary



6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



6.2.1. Freeze-dried



6.2.2. Spray-dried



6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



6.3.1. Infant Formula



6.3.2. Dietary Supplements



6.3.3. Pharmaceutical



6.3.4. Food



6.3.5. Others



6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country



6.4.1. USA



6.4.2. Canada



Continued...



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/bovine-lactoferrin-market-101656



