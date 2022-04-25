Bovine Serum Albumin Market Market Dynamics & Global Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2022 -- The global bovine serum albumin market is projected to grow from USD 254.8 million in 2019 to USD 304.2 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0%. The global market is growing due to changing consumer preferences for a protein-rich diet and high demand from the life sciences industry.



Market Dynamics:



Driver: Inexpensive and stable nature of bovine serum albumin as a protein standard



Most research organizations make use of bovine serum albumin as a protein standard. It is used to determine the unknown quantities of other proteins by comparing the known quantities of bovine serum albumin. For instance, it is used in Bradford protein assay, a method used to measure the concentration of total protein in a sample, as the stable nature of the serum albumin helps in increasing the signal in assays. Also, bovine serum albumin does not have any effect on many biochemical reactions, which makes scientists in the industry prefer it.. It is relatively cheaper than other protein standards due to large quantities of it, which can be easily purified from bovine blood. Some of its other characteristics, which make it a preferred product, include its highly pure nature and its high solubility in water due to which it is finding increased application in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics industries.



Restraint: Rise in demand for animal-free albumin products



Albumin finds extensive use in biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and medical device products, among others. The major sources of albumin include human and bovine serum. Blood-borne contaminants have stirred regulatory concerns since issues related to quality and safety might arise within the products that are manufactured using blood as the major ingredient. For instance, animal-derived products might contain viruses, mycoplasma, and transmissible spongiform encephalopathy (TSE) agents, which gets transmitted to the end-user industries. This has led to an increase in demand for safer and consistent animal-free albumin products in the industry. For instance, recombinant animal-free albumin is finding its role in cell culture. Similarly, certain types of animal-free recombinants are being used as reagents, supplements, and enzymes to aid the growth of the plasma-free mammalian cell culture.



Opportunity: Scope for use as a dietary protein for fat reduction



It has been established that this serum albumin is a dietary whey protein that has anti-obesity effects. A research experiment funded by the Republic of Ireland, which is responsible for research and development, training, and advisory services in the food & beverage industry, stated that the intake of BSA as a part of the low-fat diets prevents weight gain. Since obesity is a global problem that has high costs associated with it, the need for a cost-effective solution to tackle the issue of obesity is growing. BSA is a protein that can be easily sourced as a by-product of cheese manufacturing due to which the cost of using it as a potent dietary solution is higher.



Challenge: Existence of alternatives in the diagnostic and pharmaceutical industries



Bovine serum albumin has a significant disadvantage when serving as a protein standard; it exhibits a strong response to dyes due to which there is a possibility of underestimating the protein concentrations within the samples that are being tested. Hence, the need for precision in the measurement of protein concentrations pushes researchers to make effective use of other protein standards such as immunoglobulin G (IgG) and lysozyme. Bovine serum albumin has applications in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics industry due to its abundance, low cost, ease of purification, and unusual ligand-binding properties. However, companies such as Sigma Aldrich have introduced products that can serve as an alternative to bovine serum albumin. The company's product, Prionex Reagent, a polypeptide fraction extracted from porcine blood finds use as a protein stabilizer, blocking agent, and a protective additive within cell culture applications.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the bovine serum albumin market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc (Japan), Proliant Biologicals (US), Kraeber & Co Gmbh (Germany), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc (US), Rocky mountain biologicals (US), BelHealth investment partners, LLC (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd (Israel), LGC Group (UK), Promega Corporation (US), Biological Industries (Israel), and Serion GmbH (Germany).



