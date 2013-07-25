Bovio Heating & Air Conditioning Receives Home Performance with ENERGY STAR Century Club Award

Sicklerville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Bovio Heating & Air Conditioning, a professional heating and air conditioning company in Cherry Hill, is pleased to announce that they have received the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR Century Club Award for 2012. As a recipient of the award, Bovio Heating & Air Conditioning successfully fulfilled the requirements of their local Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program (New Jersey’s Clean Energy Program). The company was 27th overall in the nation, of 99 other recipients, and the only in in NJ who also performed projects on multifamily housing developments besides single family homes. Home Performance with ENERGY STAR is nationally administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in conjunction with the Department of Energy.



Bovio Heating & Air Conditioning, along with other participants of the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR programs, worked with homeowners to utilize energy efficient systems that cut down monthly utility bills and improved upon the comfort of their homes. By participating in the local HPwES program, New Jersey’s Clean Energy Program, Bovio Heating & Air Conditioning is able to offer third-party quality assurance. With this assurance, homeowners can be confident in their home improvement work, because it is performed properly by the qualified personnel at Bovio Heating & Air Conditioning. Bovio Heating & Air Conditioning is proud to be a recipient of the Century Club Award, and proud to be a positive influence on the entire state of New Jersey.



Compared to 2011, the national program grew by 24 percent in 2012. 50 sponsors and over 1,900 participating contractors took part in the program, upgrading more than 77,850 homes. For their recognition, Bovio Heating & Air Conditioning and other Century Club Award winners were awarded with recognition letters, plaques, and web buttons from the program. The company can use the web buttons to help promote their capabilities and potentially earn new customers. Individuals interested in having an energy audit in South Jersey, can contact the award-winning company today.



About Bovio Heating and Air

For over 39 years, Bovio Heating & Air Conditioning has been servicing Southern New Jersey. A fully licensed and insured company, they do it all, from repairs to installations, residential to industrial. The HVAC contractors in NJ at Bovio believe the company's strength lies in their years of experience, the high standard they set for their quality of work, and their unfaltering dedication to their customers. For three generations Bovio has kept these ideals at the forefront of their operations, allowing them to continue to be one of the leading heating contractors in New Jersey.



For more information visit http://www.bovio.com/