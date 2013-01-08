Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning Earns Esteemed 2012 Angie's List Super Service Award

Sicklerville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning, a heating repair company of South Jersey, has earned the industry’s 2012 Angie’s List Super Service Award. With customer service being one of the most important aspects of becoming successful, Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning is proud to receive the esteemed 2012 Angie’s List Super Service Award that reflects the company’s consistent level of the highest customer service. This is a prestigious award that is given out on an annual basis to only about 5 percent of companies that are listed on Angie’s List, which happens to be the nation’s largest provider of online consumer reviews on local businesses.



Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning is proud to receive this award, as it allows their customers and local area homeowners to know they will be taken care of when in need of any heating or air conditioning repairs. Whether one needs insulation in their South Jersey home, or heating repairs in Gloucester County, the professionals will be able to accommodate anything. When it comes to earning this award, Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning can now claim the title of providing exceptional customer service after winning the Angie’s List Award. The founder of Angie’s List has an extremely high standard of what is to be considered exemplary customer service and for Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning to receive this award speaks volumes.



The professional technicians at Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning dedicate themselves to providing the best service, repairs and installations when it comes to heating and cooling needs. They strive to treat every home as if it were their own. One can be rest assured that Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning has met all guidelines including reports and ratings from previous clients. The heating and cooling company of South Jersey is graded by Angie’s List on all of their daily ratings that come through on a variety of levels throughout the customer service experience. Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning is proud to have earned this impressive award and continues to strive forward providing only the best work to homeowners.



About Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning

Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning is proud to have been providing the South Jersey region for more than 37 years with all service, repairs and installation needs. One can be rest assure that the heating and cooling company of South Jersey is fully licensed and insured for all needs whether it may be residential or commercial. The HVAC contractors in NJ at Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning believe the company's asset lies in their years of experience, the quality of their work, and their dedication to residential and commercial property owners. For three generations Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning has kept these ideals at the forefront of their operations, allowing them to continue to be one of the leading heating contractors in New Jersey.



For more information visit http://www.bovio.com/