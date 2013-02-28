Sicklerville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning is now offering Energy Star savings of up to 30% off energy costs. Owning a home is a very rewarding experience, however it comes with a lot of responsibility and expenses. This winter season has been unbearable for the east coast and New Jersey region. It may even seem like the heater has never stopped running, however, if homeowners are worried about their energy bill, Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning would like to inform them about the Home Performance with Energy Star, it saves up to 30% on energy’s cost. So, when looking for a heating and cooling company in Cherry Hill, Bovio offers whole house solutions to any problems.



The Home Performance is by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and the Clean Energy Program, which allows residents to reduce the amount they are spending on their heating costs by also reducing the carbon footprint. By upgrading the whole house solution it provides for optimal comfort as well as increased value and durability on the home’s heating system. The certified technicians from Bovio will be able to educate homeowners on all the benefits, especially if they have been in need of frequent heating repairs in their Cherry Hill home.



Stop trying to repair an old heating unit and upgrade to Energy Star utilities. The technicians at Bovio will be able to evaluate the home’s existing unit and be able to test insulation levels, air sealants, lighting, appliances, as well as windows and doors. For those who are tired of paying costly bills, be sure to schedule an assessment of the HVAC system. The heating repair company of Marlton is more than willing to educate homeowners on all savings that could be taken advantage of with more durable and efficient units.



About Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning

Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning is a fully licensed and insured company. They do it all from repairs to installations—residential to industrial. Bovio believes the company’s strength lies in their years of experience, the high standard they set for their quality of work, and their unfaltering dedication to their customers.



To hear more, please visit http://www.bovio.com.