Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning Now Helping New Jersey Customers Take Advantage of New Energy Efficient Incentives

Sicklerville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- New Jersey residents are in a unique situation and can take advantage of the state’s Clean Energy program. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities established the Office of Clean Energy in 2003. The Office of Clean Energy has been delegated to administer the Clean Energy program, which was put into place in an effort to increase energy efficiency. Additionally, the Clean Energy program is focused on promoting renewable sources of energy, such as solar, wind, and geothermal. As an integral part of the Clean Energy program, financial incentives are offered to certain residential and commercial customers who make certain energy efficient upgrades. Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning is now helping New Jersey customers maximize their potential through these financial incentives.



The way New Jersey’s Clean Energy program works is through an evaluation of a home or businesses estimated total energy savings, as a result of energy efficient upgrades. Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning’s technicians will conduct a total assessment of a property and will then discuss the upgrades that will qualify for the financial incentives. New Jersey homeowners can receive upwards of $5,000 in financial incentives. Additionally, homeowners can qualify for a 0% interest loan up to $10,000 for eligible energy-efficient upgrades.



Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning encourages New Jersey residents to take full advantage of these financial incentives. Homeowners must make upgrades before June 30, 2013 to be eligible for the full $5,000 incentive. In addition to the up-front financial incentives, energy efficient upgrades will leave homeowners with benefits for years to come. Homeowners can also take pride in the fact that they will be making a positive change in respect to the environment. Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning is available to help homeowners take advantage of these incentives and other heating repairs in Cherry Hill.



About Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning

Bovio Heating and Air Conditioning is a fully licensed and insured company. They do it all from repairs to installations—residential to industrial. Bovio believes the company’s strength lies in their years of experience, the high standard they set for their quality of work and their unfaltering dedication to their customers. For more information visit http://www.bovio.com/