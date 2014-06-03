Bovio Heating Plumbing Cooling Offering New Special for Internet-Connected Thermostats

Sicklerville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Bovio Heating Plumbing Cooling is now offering $100 off internet-connected thermostats through June 30th, 2014. With this coupon available now on their website, thermostat prices start as low as $197 with no monthly fees. Homeowners can now enjoy unlimited convenience by controlling their home thermostats from their smartphone, tablet, or computer. Many large corporations that offer remote access thermostats will charge high monthly fees and use outsourced call centers. In addition to providing their loyal customers with low prices on new units, Bovio Heating Plumbing Cooling, the AC repair company in Voorhees, will never charge fees, and all calls are taken in-house by their knowledgeable support team.



Bovio Heating Plumbing Cooling doesn’t outsource their support services because they believe their customers benefit more by receiving customer service from the company that installed their systems. If homeowners don’t know who they’re talking to when they call for support, they have no way of knowing the staff will get the job done right. Bovio Heating Plumbing Cooling consistently stays involved with the communities and clients they serve and know their products in and out.



Internet-connected thermostats offer users the height of home convenience. If homeowners forgot to turn down their thermostat when they left home or want to adjust it before they get back home they can easily do so from their phone or tablet anywhere. Even at home, sometimes the thermostat seems exceedingly far from the couch. Just reach for any device and bask in the glory of the future.



For more information on internet-connected thermostats visit the air conditioning company of Gloucester online or call 856-208-7777.



About Bovio Heating Plumbing Cooling Insulation

For over 40 years, Bovio Heating Plumbing Cooling Insulation has been servicing Southern New Jersey. A fully licensed and insured company, they do it all, from repairs to installations, residential to industrial. The HVAC contractors in NJ at Bovio believe the company's strength lies in their years of experience, the high standard they set for their quality of work, and their unfaltering dedication to their customers. For three generations Bovio has kept these ideals at the forefront of their operations, allowing them to continue to be one of the leading heating contractors in New Jersey.



For more information, visit http://www.bovio.com/.