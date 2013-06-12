Bow-Wow-Ing New Book Documents Life of Globally-Cherished Skidboot, the 'Smartest Dog in the World'

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Most dogs live a quiet life among just a few close friends, Skidboot rose to become one of the world’s most famous dogs. After wowing crowds with his many tricks at the State Fair of Texas, the Australian Blue Heeler won many coveted awards and enjoyed spots on nationally-syndicated shows hosted by Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Jay Leno.



In the spirit of keeping his memory alive among the millions who continue to love him, Cathy Luchetti is paying the ultimate tribute in her new book, ‘Skidboot: ‘The Smartest Dog in the World’’.



Synopsis:



The gripping story of a Texas cattle dog who captures the minds and hearts of the world as he evolves from an unleashed dervish to the most highly responsive, intuitive dog on the rodeo and media circuit. From Oprah to Letterman to Leno, Skidboot parades his startling skills to fans worldwide.



From his birth in a barn to riding herd over thousands of admiring fans, Skidboot learns from his cowboy owner, David Hartwig, how to encourage the sick, shock rodeo fans, surprise TV audiences and turn the financial tide. The story of Skidboot is an all-American telling—from underdog to top dog.



A true canine Einstein, a new Lassie—written by acclaimed author Cathy Luchetti, this is a story for our times!



As the author explains, Skidboot’s symbolic memory is more alive than ever.



“While Skidboot is no longer with us, his life is still celebrated by millions who loved him. We hope this book gives them an opportunity to view Skidboot’s life from a new angle and provides a fresh perspective on the world’s smartest dog,” says the book’s author, Cathy Luchetti.



She continues, “He achieved so much. How many adults do you know who have travelled to thirty-eight States, appeared on some of the nation’s biggest talk shows and performed in front of hundreds of thousands of captivated fans?!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“The story is really astounding, but the writing is also part of what makes the book so engaging. Cathy writes in a rollicking style that perfectly suits this Texas dog and his rodeo cowboy owner. The wording of some of her passages made me laugh aloud at the dog-hood-ness of the story. It's a doggone good book, a doggone quick read about one doggone smart dog...and the man who knew how to handle the critter that's probably the most intelligent dog ever born,” says Peggy Vincent, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Will Schaer was equally as impressed, adding, “This is, quite simply, NOT your ordinary "dog" story. In fact, it is in a league of its own! Skidboot was and is a "one in a million" pooch! This is a wonderful, funny, touching, and engaging story which deserves to be read by all; I believe this book will also strike a special chord with every child that reads it.”



‘Skidboot: ‘The Smartest Dog in the World’’, published by Naretev, is available now: http://amzn.to/ZENTck



About Cathy Luchetti

Cathy Luchetti has written seven books on American history; three have won prestigious national awards: Women of the West, the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Award; Medicine Women, runner-up for the Willa Cather Award; Home on the Range, the James Beard Award, and The Hot Flash Cookbook, an international cookbook prize. After college, Cathy joined the Peace Corps and lived for two years in remote villages in Colombia, South America. She has spoken frequently on NPR and been featured in several television documentaries.



Cathy enjoys backpacking, mountain scrambling and desert exploration. Her current books-in-progress focus on adventure, risk, and uncertainty. She lives in the Northern California with her husband, Peter. Cathy’s humorous and informative talks have been popular around the country, including the National Archives, the Library of Congress, the Nevada Humanities Council, the Junto Society and more.