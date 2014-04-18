Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym Releases - Read in-Depth Analysis

Midway, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- There are many advantages in investing in home gyms instead of going to the gym every day. Firstly, it is a very convenient option as people need not travel heavy distances. All that they require is available at their own homes. Secondly, some people tend to feel awkward working out in a crowded gym simply because they do not feel comfortable in public places. Home gyms afford some privacy. Lastly, home gyms are cheap and cost effective. Gym enthusiasts are able to get the same results without having to consistently spend dollars at expensive fitness centers.



Since there are so many advantages, it is inevitable that the home gym industry would be full of competition. However, despite the many options, the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym is the best way to avoid going to the gym – by bringing its relatively cheaper yet equally effective counterpart and placing it inside the house. At only $450, it is amongst the cheapest Bowflex models in the firm’s entire range. Also, it has the features that truly make it an irresistible option. First of all, the weight resistance is adjustable with the item being able to take up to 210 pounds of weight without breaking up. Moreover, these weights can be adjusted and changed very quickly so that users can get back to their workouts as soon as possible.



Perhaps Bowflex PR1000’s greatest advantage is that it allows the use of Power Rod technology. This is a specially designed, state-of-the-art technique that allows the users to feel a certain level of resistance when they pull. Hence, they have to make an extra effort in order to pull the weights down, resulting in better muscle structure. The machine has been given other additional features which include workout practices for the lower body. Even though the machine concentrates on building up the upper body, the lower body workouts are effective too.



Bowflex PR1000 Power Rod Gym workout machine comes protected with Bowflex’s very own warranty. The name of the company is synonymous with reliability and durability. The product will remain intact and will continue to enhance the user’s performance. It is compact but strong. Lastly, the user will not struggle in trying to put the various parts together as assembly is easy.



About Best Home Gyms 4 Sale

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Colin Rine

Best Home Gyms 4 Sale

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3981 Pleasant Hollow

Midway, Georgia

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