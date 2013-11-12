Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym Review Now Available at Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym is one of the most popular home gyms on the market right now, and a review of this impressive exercise machine is now available at Exercise-Review-Site.com.



According to this product review, the PR1000 home gym provides people with a total body strength workout because there are more than 30 different exercises available that will help work the arms, abs, back, chest, shoulders and lower body.



This machine uses Power Rods to control the resistance, and goes up from 5 lbs all the way up to 210 lbs. Therefore it can benefit women who simply want to tone up certain areas of their body, as well as men who want to build some serious muscle.



In addition, although its primary purpose is to help with toning and muscle development, the Bowflex PR1000 can also provide people with a cardio workout as well thanks to its built-in rowing station.



Commenting on this Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"Gym memberships are very expensive these days, so a good quality home gym can help people save a lot of money in the long run, and this PR1000 home gym is most definitely a top quality machine."



"It is capable of strengthening every area of your body thanks to the 30+ exercises that are available, and is perfect for building muscle mass with the higher levels of resistance, or toning up certain areas of the body with lower resistance."



"The major benefit of this particular machine is that it is not as expensive as many of the top-end models, but is more than good enough to satisfy most people's needs, which is probably why it is one of the best-selling home gyms right now."



Anyone that would like to read a full review of this Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym, or would like to find out where to buy this machine for the best price, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/11/bowflex-pr1000-home-gym-review.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.