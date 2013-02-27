boxepourchevaux.fr Announces Exciting Range of Garden Sheds

Levaniskiai, Moletai -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- New housing solutions pets that are portable and extremely convenient to use are being preferred over constructed houses. Garden sheds are the current rage this season and many people are investing in these unique housing models for pets. Boxepourchevaux.fr lists products that are ideal to meet the needs of customers who are looking for high design home needs. The launch of their new portal was held today. The portal is for pet lovers who want to ensure the best shelter for the much loved animals.



Boxpourchevaux.fr has been the leading portal in offering the best housing solutions for pets. Wooden sheds are customized and delivered according to the needs of the customers. The company ensures TTC, floor works and also delivers on time without any delay. Some of the most popular variants like Rennes garden shed, Lilllie garden shed, wissous garden shed and peter shed can be seen on the site.



We offer free shipping of the products and also provide the unbeatable guarantee of up to 10 years. We are also glad to assist you with professional help at all times” say the staff at boxepourchevaux.fr



Garden sheds are being in made in all possible designs which are why customers are looking for futuristic designs that appeal one and all. With variety in choice and extremely good pricing on the site, people can look forward for some beneficial buys overall.



http://www.boxepourchevaux.fr provides the best access to top class garden shed that can houses the pets. With sturdy material and great interiors, these sheds can turn out to be paradise for pets and other animals. Online support and 24/7 chat support ensure proper guidance in buying the ideal shed for pets.



For more information log on to http://www.boxepourchevaux.fr