Boxing, Style, and Entertainment Equal a Winning Combination

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Adrian Patrick, an Atlanta Attorney and Boxing Promoter has done thirty-one successful pro boxing events and is still going strong. Adrian Patrick has changed the face of boxing in Atlanta forever. From KO King's humble beginnings of hosting a amateur fights with just a few hundred in attendance, to today's main events that host thousands. Adrian Patrick is no stranger to business and hard work. Given his current profession as a tough litigation attorney in the area of criminal defense, Adrian proves that he's just as tough as the fights he puts together.



The next fight is sure to set the standards for that of any fight in the Southeast. Recently, KO KINGS revamped its stable of boxers and has signed new talent.



KO KINGS, is proud to announce their newest acquisitions.



Puerto Rican puncher in the welterweight division, Javier "el Chino" Flores ( 9-0, 8 KOs ), who trains in Connecticut. As an amateur boxer, Flores compiled an impressive record of 65 knockout victories, of which 32 came by way of knockout, with only 3 defeats.



Former world title contender, Randy "The Gentleman" Griffin ( 25-3, 13 KOs ) from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is a warrior who haven't been knocked out, and carried a controversial draw in a world title bout against Felix Sturm. In 2004, Griffin captured WBO/NABO and NABA middleweight titles, after defeating, tough opponent, Julio García by TKO in the six round.



Super middleweight, Jeffery "TNT" Spencer ( 3-1, 1 KOs ) from Colorado, defeated in his debut, Shane Moore, who as undefeated. Then in Pennsylvania, defeated tough opponent, Tristan Todd by unanimous decision and in his last fight, defeated by knockout, light heavyweight Rufino Sotelo, who was never KO.



D’Quan “Blessed7” Morgan (3-1) is from North Carolina and now he is living in Atlanta, GA. He is a former High School football stand out and is now making his mark with his high-impact boxing style.



"We are very excited! We have strategically diversified our boxing portfolio and made significant steps in an attempt to attract major TV to Atlanta, GA. Our primary goals are to maximum the income of our fighters, maximize their exposure, and to energize and bring excitement to the public." stated Adrian L. Patrick, CEO of KO Kings Promotions.



KO Kings is seriously seeking TV partnerships and looking to add more talent to its stable of fighters. If interested please call (404) 219-1789 and/or email:kokings555@gmail.com