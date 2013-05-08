Boxx Offers New Low-Cost Phone Line Rental and Broadband Services for Small-to-Mid Sized Businesses

Buckinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- For smaller companies, simple and cost-effective are two “musts” when it comes to communications products and services. But, it can be difficult to source low-cost business phone line rental and broadband services for small-to-medium businesses. Boxx Communications is a telecommunications company with affordable offerings geared specifically toward companies of this size, and its recently-launched website highlights this.



Dealing with major telecommunications carriers can be frustrating. They’re known for poor customer service, slow response times to problems and rather expensive services. And, small-to-mid-sized business customers can have an especially hard time getting their attention when they need it. Just the opposite, Boxx Communications, an independent company, built its business on being a true partner to its clients, devising its Boxx Communications Limited offering specifically for small-to-medium businesses. “Whether you're moving office, just starting out or if you're a multi-site operation, we have the products and the support network to ensure a seamless transition to Boxx so you can focus on the most important thing – your business,” a company spokesperson said.



Understands the nuances of small-to-medium businesses, Boxx specialises in providing affordable phone lines, broadband, phone systems and IT support services. Its business phone line rental and call packages come with simple plans and easy terminology, ensuring customers always know exactly what they’re paying for. Boxx’s business focused broadband services deliver consistently higher connection speeds at significantly lower price points than major carriers. Through relationships with leading distributers, Boxx offers phone systems from the most popular manufacturers and, by remaining independent of any one manufacturer, they can deliver the best solution for each customer installation. As a complement, Boxx also offers IT support services with experts available to work on-site or fix technology issues remotely.



As explained on the company’s website, all of Boxx’s products run across BT’s Openreach network. So, customers get the benefit of big carrier technology from a smaller, more accessible company. For those considering a switch, there’s no need to change numbers or re-engineer any wiring.



About Boxx Communications

Boxx Communications is an independently owned and operated telecommunications company that focuses specifically on the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses in the UK. The company supplies high-value, low-cost communications solutions including phone line rentals, broadband and IT services and full scale phone systems. All of its products run across BT’s Openreach network, so there is no need to change telephone numbers and no engineering work is necessary to switch to Boxx. For more information, visit: http://www.boxxcomms.co.uk