Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Boyd Gaming Corporation.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Boyd Gaming officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and potentially caused damages to the company and its shareholders.



The total compensation of certain top executives at Boyd Gaming Corporation increased significantly between 2012 and 2013. For instance, the Executive Chairman of the board of director’s total pay rose from over $2.33 million in 2012 to over $3.83 million in 2013, the President and CEO’s total compensation increased from over $3.04 million in 2012 to over $5.59 million in 2013, and the executive VP and Chief business development officer’s total pay rose from over $2.29 million in 2012 to over $3.81 million in 2013.



Boyd Gaming Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.48 billion in 2012 to over $2.89 billion in 2013 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $908.87 million to $80.26 million.



Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) closed on April 11, 2014 at $11.69 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain Boyd Gaming Corporation have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com