Boyd Johnson Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Develop MPay-Mobile, a Cloud Base Mobile Payment Solution for the Trucking Industry

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Boyd Johnson is one of the founders of MPay “Mobile Cloud Payment Technology”, A Cloud base mobile payment solution for processing payment & advances for brokers and drivers in the trucking industry (B2B).



MPay-Mobile payment solution will allow truck drivers to process advances for fuel a lot quicker along with reducing the cost for the transactions that are being process by about 80 percent. These road warriors are currently being taken advantage of and Boyd would like to do something about it. He has a lot of colleagues that are currently delivering freight to all fifty states and the fees that are being levied by the current service provider is just awful ( an advance for these drivers can run between 40-70 dollars per advance and sometimes these drivers need two or three per week. MPay will provide digital advances on their mobile phones for a flat fee of 40 dollars giving that driver 20 transaction per week, not per advance).



The goal at MPay is to create an intermediary financial solution / Truckers Union that will work on behalf of all the independent owner operators to reduce their financial burden and improve their retail benefits / spending power at the truck stops and service plazas. Whatever funding that happens to come in will be used to develop the product.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 02, 2013 - December 20, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mpay-mobile/go_live