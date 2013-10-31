Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik A.S. : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik A.S. : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions as well as key employees.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik A.S."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik A.S." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



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Key Highlights

Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik A.S. (Boyner) operates a chain of departmental stores across Turkey. The product portfolio of the company includes apparel, shoes and lifestyle accessories, sportswear, cosmetics, home appliances, electronics and general non-food merchandise. It sells products of various international and private brands such as Cotton Bar, Pi, Asymmetry, Limon, Altimod, Premium, Caramel, Mammaramma, Boyner Evde, Loox, Mia and Agenda. The company provides various services such as home delivery, credit card services, and repair and warranty maintenance. The company operates 145 stores under the banners of Boyner, YKM and Carsi, across 30 cities in Turkey. Boyner also retails its merchandize through catalogues and e-commerce website, www.boyner.com.tr. The company operates as a subsidiary of Boyner Holding A.S. Boyner is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.



Companies Mentioned



Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik A.S.



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