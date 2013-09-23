Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- First Class Formal of Australia announces an expanded selection of boys suits and flower girl dresses for upcoming school formals and other special events. With warmer months ahead for Australia, weddings and formal parties will be in full swing shortly. First Class Formal always specializes in maintaining a great selection. Styles for all special occasions come with price tags that save over the vast majority of formal clothing outlets, including those that are online only or have physical retail locations. First Class Formal wants everyone everyone looking for children's formal wear to know that their online store offers a money back guarantee, and they offer a free size matching service.



First Class Formal's website can be accessed by going to http://www.firstclassformal.com.au



All styles for formal clothing for boys and girls can be found at First Class Formal, including boys suits, flower girl dresses, flower girl shoes, page boys suits and boys formal suits. Their free size matching service makes for risk free online shopping. For boys suits and flower girl dresses they will take a customer's measurements and reply with a recommended size for a particular piece of attire within 24 hours.



If a piece of formal attire from First Class Formal doesn't work out for a customer, they take care of exchanges quickly with no hassle. If returned within 21 days of purchase, they will turn around the correct or alternative piece of attire with one day after they receive the original purchase.



Carolyn De Blois, founder and owner of First Class Formal, says of her company, "Since the first days of opening our business our range of children's formal wear has proven to be very popular. Hence we are able to buy in volume and pass the savings onto you our customers. There is no sacrifice of quality for price by shopping with us. It's our goal to provide the best quality formal wear at competitive prices, with exceptional service and a 100% satisfied customer guarantee! So far we have achieved this!"



About First Class Formal

First Class Formal is an Australian outlet for kids formal wear. They offer a full service website with a wide selection and a free size matching service.



CONTACT

Carolyn De Blois

First Class Formal

Australia

07 5428 7877

firstclassformal@gmail.com