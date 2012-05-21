BP Chase Card to Help Businesses Save up to 5% on Gas and Other Expenses

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- With gas prices still near record highs across the country, and many businesses both large and small struggling in a very tough economy, thousands of businesses are turning to the BP Chase Credit Card. BP and JP Morgan Chase have teamed up to help businesses that spend large amounts of their monthly budget on gasoline cost. Monthly, businesses that operate a fleet of vehicles will save 5% on all cost at BP Gas Locations.



The BP Chase Credit Card offers the following benefits:

5% Savings at BP Gas Locations

2% rebates on certain traveling and eating expenses

1% rebate on ALL other purchases

Earn 25¢ in cents per gallon rebates for every $100 in purchases made



Besides the great benefits above, BP Chase card owners will gain many other features and perks such as car rentals, tour insurance, as well as the popular crisis insurance.



With the security and backing of two of the worlds largest companies, BP Chase card holders can have piece of mind with the financial security of two large, fiscally sound global companies. With access to over 11,000 BP Gas Stations around the world and 390,000 ATM's, savings will always be right around the corner. The BP Chase card features 24 hour secure online account access to check a statement as well pay your balance, and offers online security measures for a safe online experience.



With the average car being driven 75,000 miles a year, and gasoline at $3.50 a gallon, the BP Chase card is already helping thousands of businesses save hundreds of thousands of dollars each year. For a company that has a fleet of 10 cars, each driving 75,000 miles per year, the business can expect to save nearly $6,000 per year in gasoline cost per year.



Find out more about the popular BP Chase Credit Card and Join the Thousands of other Businesses and Families already saving money each month.



For more information, visit the BP Chase Card Online.