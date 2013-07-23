Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of BP p.l.c., Company Intelligence Report market report to its offering

BP p.l.c., Company Intelligence Report



Summary



BP p.l.c. (BP) is an integrated energy company that is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, refining, transportation and the manufacturing of petroleum products globally. The companys headquarters are located in the UK and its major business activities can be categorized into upstream, downstream and alternative energy segments. BP includes its exploration, production and the transport of oil and gas, midstream facilities and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) operations into its upstream segment. The companys Exploration and Production (E&P) activities are spread across more than 25 countries, with its major production being derived from Angola, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Trinidad, the UAE, the UK and the US. Its LNG projects are located in Abu Dhabi, Angola, Australia, China, Indonesia and Trinidad. BPs midstream activities are carried out through its portfolio of oil and gas pipelines, processing facilities and export terminals, LNG processing facilities and transportation, and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) extraction business.



The companys downstream segment handles the supply, trading, refining, transporting and marketing of refinery products such as gasoline, marine fuel, aviation fuel, aromatics and acetyls. BPs downstream operations are carried out through three sub-segments, which include fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals. The fuel sub-segments operations comprise several fuel value chains, which are integrated units that handle the refineries, as well as a number of fuels marketing businesses, a global aviation fuels marketing business, and global oil supply and trading activities. Its lubricants sub-segment handles the manufacturing and marketing of lubricants and related products and services. The petrochemicals sub-segment manages the production of petrochemical products, such as Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Paraxylene (PX), acetic acid, Olefins and Derivatives (O&D) and others. The companys alternative energy segment includes several projects in biofuels, wind energy, solar energy, and carbon dioxide capture and storage technology. It is involved in the construction of a bio-ethanol plant in the UK and holds wind resources in the US. Moreover, BP is also involved in the production of solar panels. It operates with a number of brand names, such as BP, Castrol, Arco, Aral, ampm and the Wild Bean Caf.



