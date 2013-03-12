Urologix Announces BPH Presentation at the Southeastern AUA Section Meeting

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Urologix®, Inc., the leading provider of in-office BPH therapy, announced today that James C. Ulchaker, MD from the Cleveland Clinic and Robert G. Pugach, MD, Medical Director at Pacific Coast Urology will present an In-Office BPH Therapy session at the 77th Annual Meeting of the Southeastern Section of the AUA. The session is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, March 14th in the Alleghany A&B Conference Rooms.



The Southeastern Section of the American Urological Association (SESAUA) Annual Meeting runs from March 14-17, 2013 and will be held in Williamsburg, Virginia. This meeting is dedicated to topics related to urological diagnosis and disease management including the use of safe and cost-effective imaging modalities, urologic abnormalities and urological operative management options.



Dr. Ulchaker is currently a practicing Urologist with the Cleveland Clinic and was recently named the 2011-2012 Gallagher Health Policy Scholar. He has spent considerable time over the past fourteen years researching and publishing on Benign Prostate Hyperplasia and is considered an expert in this field.



Dr. Pugach serves as Medical Director at Pacific Coast Urology in California as well as the Medical Director for ACS’s Man to Man Prostate Cancer Support Group. He is a pioneer in the area of In-Office BPH Therapy and has successfully treated more than 1,000 BPH patients over the past 14 years.



A video of the session will be available on the Physician Resource section of the Urologix website at www.urologix.com.



About Urologix

Urologix, Inc., based in Minneapolis, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). Urologix’s Cooled ThermoTherapy™ produces targeted microwave energy combined with a unique cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. The Prostiva® RF Therapy System, distributed by Urologix, delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate destroying prostate tissue, reducing constriction of the urethra, and thereby relieving BPH symptoms. Both of these therapies provide safe, effective and lasting relief of obstruction and symptoms due to BPH. Prostiva® is a registered trademark of Medtronic, Inc., used under license. All other trademarks are the property of Urologix.



If you would like more information on this topic, please contact Karen Jackson at 513-484-2987 or kjackson@urologix.com. To learn more about Urologix and its products and services, visit www.urologix.com.



The Urologix logo is available at www.urologix.com/clinicians/resource-library.php.



Urologix Media Contact

Karen Jackson

(513) 484-2987

Kjackson@urologix.com



Urologix Investor Relations Contact

Brian Smrdel

(763) 475-7696

Bsmrdel@urologix.com



Important Safety Information

The Targis System/Cooled ThermoTherapy is indicated to relieve symptoms and obstruction associated with BPH in men with prostatic urethra lengths greater than or equal to 2.5 cm. This treatment is contraindicated for patients with a prostatic urethra <2.5 cm in length as measured from the bladder neck to the verumontanum, with urethral stricture (unable to pass 22F urethroscope), peripheral arterial disease with intermittent claudication or Leriches Syndrome (i.e. claudication of the buttocks or perineum); patients who have undergone pelvic radiation therapy or have implanted active devices, including pacemakers or defibrillators within 2.6 inches (6.5 cm) of the prostatic urethra.



For complete indications, contraindications, and precautions for Prostiva RF Therapy, please refer to the Prostiva System Manual at www.urologix.com.



Caution: Federal USA law restricts these devices to sale by or on the order of a physician. For more complete information about the benefits, risks and contraindications associated with Cooled ThermoTherapy and Prostiva RF Therapy, please refer to the product labeling packaged with the device or refer to the System Manual/Instructions for Use found at www.urologix.com.