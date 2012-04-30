BR Green Helps Its Customers Get Lush and Gorgeous Green Lawns Safely, Naturally and Organically

The Colony, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- As most homeowners know, there is nothing quite like a gorgeous green lawn in front of a home to make the property stand out and look attractive and welcoming.



Unfortunately, achieving a lush lawn has traditionally meant applying vast quantities of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides. Although these products can help people get the green grass they are looking for, they are also toxic and pollute both the air and water systems. Many people even prevent their children and pets from playing on the chemically-treated lawns, so they are not exposed to any of the harmful substances.



A company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its fertilization and weed control services that can help people get the attractive and lush green lawn they want, only without the use of dangerous chemicals.



BR Green, which serves customers throughout the Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan areas, offers a landscape health program that helps people create a beautiful, eco-safe lawn through organic lawn care. This system can help people and their lawns “go green,” both literally and figuratively!



Interestingly, the staff originally used traditional chemical fertilizers to help their customers get the lawns they desired.



“As our knowledge and concern for what we were putting into our air, soil and water grew, we began researching these harmful chemicals and how they detrimentally impact nature,” an article on the company’s website, www.brgreenlawncare.com, noted, adding that the company then became committed to finding a better and earth-friendly way to provide its services.



“After years of extensive research, we learned that by having the best soil, your lawns and gardens were at their very best.”



Customers who would like to learn more about organic lawn care are welcome to visit BR Green’s website at any time, and read through the educational articles about how and why soil that is treated and nurtured with organic and natural means will ultimately be much healthier and yield much nicer and more attractive lawns, shrubs and trees than soil that has been stressed by harsh and harmful chemicals.



In addition, healthy soil that is covered with thick grass with deep root systems will naturally prevent weeds from sprouting.



