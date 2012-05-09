BraceAbility.com Revolutionizes Consumer Choice for Orthopedic Braces

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- For people living active lifestyles, injuries are ultimately inevitable. Sprains and twists, as well as old injuries aggravated by impact and repetitive strain can cause discomfort and a drop in performance. Whether a person is injured and trying to heal or looking to prevent aggravation of a pre-existing injury, braces are a common tool used to make sure affected areas of the body are protected.



BraceAbility is a new online retailer featuring the highest quality braces and associated products from top brands. The website has been launched to provide consumers with a one-stop-shop for all their bracing needs.



The site offers braces for every conceivable part of the body, broken down into easy to follow subcategories around the major areas. Head and neck braces, upper body, lower body and speciality allow users to easily identify the right section for their needs.



From there, subcategories such as back, elbow, shoulder, wrist & hand and abdominal braces further specify the particular limb or joint affected, and the various options are then easily presented within the drop down menu so as with just one click, users are easily able to shop for the specific product of their choice.



One that choice is made, the products listed come with an easy to read summary and thumbnail listing price and availability, which once clicked upon leads to high quality images of the product in question as it is intended for use, sizing options, a product description and user reviews.



The site has been making waves in the market, and never more so than with the introduction of the Incredibrace knee brace, a knee brace offering a herbally infused fabric designed to increase blood flow and aid recuperation.



A spokesman for the site told us, “The Incredibrace is now our top seller. The knee brace gets rave reviews and is unique to the market with its germanium, bamboo, and charcoal blended fabric which increases blood flow to the affected area. Because we sell these at wholesale prices, our users are making big savings compared to high street buyers.”



About BraceAbility

BraceAbility is an e-commerce website enabling healthcare consumers to save money on orthopedic braces and supports by cutting out the middle man and selling online at wholesale prices. They have a wide selection of knee braces, back braces and more from top brands such as Ossur and Bauerfeind Supports. For more information please visit: http://www.braceability.com/