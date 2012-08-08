Brachialplexuslawfirm.com Hopes to Raise Awareness, Help Families Navigate Legal Minefields of Brachial Plexus Birth Injuries

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Orlando-based Paul & Perkins PA, a law firm raising awareness for birth injuries due to medical negligence, hopes to bring clarity to the confusing world of obstetrical brachial plexus palsy, also known as Erb’s Palsy.



The law firm, known for its expertise in handling difficult medical malpractice cases, is on a mission to provide parents with the information they need to navigate the difficult years that lie ahead.



As part of its effort to help the families of affected children, Paul & Perkins P.A. announced the launch of their new website brachialplexuslawfirm.com on Tuesday.



After years of representing clients in medical malpractice litigation, and seeing numerous families struggle with the effects of Erb’s palsy, the firm saw the need for a comprehensive resource where families could find information about the injury. According to founding attorney David Paul, the website aims to provide families with reliable information about the cause and treatment of brachial plexus injuries, and to help raise awareness of the different medical, emotional and legal options available to deal with them.



“Our goal for the website is to provide families with a one-stop resource of information regarding the cause of brachial plexus injuries during birth, how such injuries can and should be avoided and what to do if they occur. There is a lot of conflicting information out there, and we want to provide people with reliable and unbiased information on Erb’s Palsy, and the treatment options available for children who suffer what can be a devastating disability as a result,” said Paul.



On average, nearly 2 in every 1,000 births result in a child born with a brachial plexus injury. In many cases, the injury is minor and heals within weeks of birth. However, more severe injuries can leave newborns facing a life with one arm that has limited or no function. Regardless of the long-term prognosis, even minor injuries can leave new parents fearing the worst and wondering if they were at fault.



“The birth of a child should be a joyful experience. Unfortunately, sometimes there are difficulties during the delivery, which can lead to brachial plexus injuries. When that occurs, parents are understandably upset, and the hospital and medical staff are all too frequently unmotivated or ill-equipped to fully explain what happened, and what can and should be done to treat the condition. We hope our website can provide answers to those questions for these parents,” said Paul.



Nearly all brachial plexus birth injuries are preventable as long as proper medical techniques are used during delivery. If those techniques are abandoned and lead to injury, the family may have a strong argument for a malpractice claim. Unfortunately, Florida law typically allows just two years to file a claim for injuries as obvious as brachial plexus palsy, and many parents spend those years unaware of the law while providing round the clock care for their child.



Paul & Perkins PA has spent much of their careers helping victims of medical malpractice and negligence get the justice they deserve. With their new website, they hope to provide families with easy access to medical, emotional and legal information that will help them understand they are not alone and that help is available.



About Paul & Perkins PA

Paul and Perkins is a Florida based law firm focusing on medical malpractice and other catastrophic injury claims. The firm has built its reputation by focusing on a smaller number of significant cases and providing extraordinary efforts to help each client. Paul & Perkins has successfully achieved settlements and verdicts throughout Florida and the Southeastern United States.