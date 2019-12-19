Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- In this report, the Global Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.



Introduction:



Brachytherapy also referred as internal radiotherapy or curie therapy is a form of radiotherapy, in which a sealed radiation source is placed next or inside to the area where treatment is required. Generally, brachytherapy is used for the treatment of different types of cancers such as breast, prostate, and skin cancer. It is also used to treat tumors in other body sites. The global brachytherapy afterloaders sales market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global brachytherapy afterloaders sales market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements.



Download Free Sample Copy For Better Understanding: https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/sample/8553



Market Dynamics - Driver



Increasing incidence of cancer coupled with technological advancements in brachytherapy are expected to drive growth of the global brachytherapy afterloaders sales market during the forecast period. According Cancer.net, in 2019, around 174, 650 men in the U.S. were diagnosed with prostate cancer. According to the same source, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men in the U.S. Furthermore, according to Breascancer.org, in 2019, around 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to diagnose in the U.S. Moreover, growing preference for brachytherapy over surgery and other radiation procedures are expected to drive the global brachytherapy afterloaders sales market growth over the forecast period.



Market Dynamics - Restraints



High cost associated with brachytherapy afterloaders, unfavorable reimbursement policies, and lack of skilled radiation oncologists are expected to restrain growth of the global brachytherapy afterloaders market in the near future.



Regional Analysis



Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global brachytherapy afterloaders market during the forecast period. This is owing to high presence of suppliers and consumers for brachytherapy afterloaders in the region. Europe is expected to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high incidence of cancer and presence of key players in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to register lucrative growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing awareness regarding brachytherapy afterloaders in the region.



Competitive Landscape:



Key companies operating in the global brachytherapy afterloaders market are Varian, Elekta, Eckert, and Zieglar BEBIG.



Key companies in the market are focused on various growth strategies such as product launch, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2018, Varian Medical Systems, a radiation oncology treatments and software maker, introduced the Bravos afterloaders system for high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy treatments.



Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market Research Report 2019 Inquire Before Buy: https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/quiry/8553



Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (Unit), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Brachytherapy Afterloaders for these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering

* United States

* China

* Europe

* Japan

* Southeast Asia

* India



Global Brachytherapy Afterloaders market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Brachytherapy Afterloaders sales volume, Price (K USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

* Varian

* Elekta

* Eckert and Zieglar BEBIG

...



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

* HDR Afterloaders

* PDR Afterloaders



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Brachytherapy Afterloaders for each application, including

* Prostate Cancer

* Gynecological Cancer

* Breast Cancer

* Other



If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.



Get Exclusive Discount: https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/discount/8553



About Stratagem Market Insights

Stratagem Market Insights is a management consulting organization providing market intelligence and consulting services worldwide. We bring the expertise of consultants with an cumulative industry experience of more than 70 years. The firm has been providing quantified B2B research and currently offers services to over 350+ customers worldwide. Our reports cover various end-use industries such as Aerospace and Defense, Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Automotive, Chemicals and Materials, Consumer Goods and Retail, Electronics, Energy, Mining, and Utilities, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing and Construction, Services, and Healthcare, and ICT.