Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global brachytherapy market is projected to be worth USD 548.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The brachytherapy market is experiencing an increased demand attributed to its growing application in the treatment of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on global society. According to the statistics published by the National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2020 and will account for the death of 606,520 individuals. In 2020, prostate, colorectal, and lung cancers will be responsible for a projected 43.0% diagnosed cases in men. On the other hand, breast, colorectal, and lung cancer are the most common causes of cancer in women and will be responsible for a projected 50.0% of diagnosed cases.



Next, the market assessment report also takes into account the top performers and the new entrants when weighing up on the competitive landscape of the Brachytherapy market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



The report on global Brachytherapy market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period.



Key Highlights From The Report

In April, 2020, Elekta announced the introduction of a universal gynecological brachytherapy applicator, Geneva, which was designed deploying the outside-in methodology of Elekta, which caters to the growing needs of front-line cancer therapists.

Low-dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy is likely to grow at the fastest rate of x% in the forecast period. The radioactive sources, in LDR, are placed inside or directly beside the tumor and may be left in the target location permanently. Prostate cancer is the most commonly treated condition using Low dose rate brachytherapy.

Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women, with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations.

Specialty clinics are equipped with the requisite radiotherapy instrument & devices and specialist staff to assist in diagnosing cancer and adopting a suitable procedure for disease treatment.

The brachytherapy market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 5.6% in the forecast period due to the growing incidence and occurrence of cancer, the increasing prevalence of health insurance, and improving reimbursement policies.

Key participants include Elekta AB, CR Bard Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA, CIVCO Medical Solutions, iCAD Inc., Isoray Medical Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Theragenics Corporation, and Huiheng Medical Inc., among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Skin Cancer

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research methodologies used for evaluating the Brachytherapy market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.



