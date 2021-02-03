Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Brachytherapy is a medical procedure also known as radiation therapy. It is utilized to treat several types of cancers which involves inserting radioactive materials inside the body, which is called internal radiation.



Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women, with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations.



Market Drivers



Radiation therapy is utilized to cure localized cancer, palliate symptoms, and prevent cancer cells from spreading in case of incurable cancer. Demand for radiation therapy is estimated to increase during the forecast period.



Key participants include Elekta AB, CR Bard Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA, CIVCO Medical Solutions, iCAD Inc., Isoray Medical Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Theragenics Corporation, and Huiheng Medical Inc., among others.



The demand is also expected to experience growth globally as radiotherapy is a critical cancer treatment. Radiation therapy is used for palliative, prophylactic, or curative treatment. It can be used as monotherapy or as an adjuvant with immunotherapy, surgery, and chemotherapy. The broad range of applications of radiotherapy has increased its adoption by physicians and thereby fuelling the market. Recent developments in imaging technology have made this therapy more effective. Several innovations and technological advancements are expected to boost the overall market growth during the forecast period.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Skin Cancer

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others



Regional Landscape



North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Brachytherapy is broadly used in North America owing to the advantages it offers over traditional methods as it is comparatively efficient and safer cancer treatment.



Regional Segmentation:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific



Asia Pacific Brachytherapy market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The region accounts for more than 60% of the global population and half the global burden of cancer. The prevalence of cancer is rising owing to an unhealthy lifestyle. Additionally, limited access to technologically advanced cancer treatments offers a large scope for the market players.



