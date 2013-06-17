BradCallenAKElite.com Launches Insider Review of Brad Callen's AK Elite

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- When the Kindle was first released many were sceptical of its practical value as a replacement to books, however, its many advantages have won out and the product is now a full line with many alternatives, each seemingly more popular than the last. The invention has also allowed writers to publish books with an absolute minimum of outlay- a first that has rocked the publishing industry but has excited marketers with its potential. Brad Callen, who rose to prominence as a front end software developer in Search Engine Optimization, is now weighing in on this new niche with a new software specifically designed to maximise effective selling through Amazon Kindle.



The new software, AK Elite, which already has three bolt-ons ready for release to vastly increase its power and scope, automates much of the kindle publishing and marketing process that previously had to be achieved manually, saving marketers a huge amount in labor.



BradCallenAKElite.com has recently published a review of the new program giving internet marketers insider information on the platform and its efficiency.



A spokesperson for BradCallenAKElite.com explained, “Publishing Kindle books is the hottest new niche in the internet marketing community right now as people have found out how to leverage the power of the Amazon marketplace. Over to the Warrior forum in the WSO section, there are new WSO’s from those promoting and selling money making books for Kindle every day. The truth is that this strategy is about to explode, and with Amazon Kindle Elite, so much of the manual labor has been automated that users will be able to up their production rate by more than double, and in doing so hugely increase their income from these endeavours. We have got early access to the software and we share all our findings in our review and also share some exciting bonuses.””



