Bradenton River Club Golf Course Announces Highly Affordable, New Seasonal Membership Rates

Bradenton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Bradenton River Club Golf Course is pleased to announce their very affordable new seasonal membership rates. The Golf Digest “Places to Play” Four-Star Facility boasts a Ron Garl-designed 18-hole course perfect for seasoned golfers and beginners alike as well as a restaurant with panoramic course views, full-service Pro Shop, golf lessons, driving range, tennis courts, pool and lounge/banquet facilities.



The world-class Bradenton golf experience available at The River Club Golf Course is unlike any other along Florida’s West Coast as one round inspires novices and pros to return time and time again. Considered one of the more challenging layouts in the area and conveniently located just minutes from Sarasota, Tampa and St. Petersburg, the Ron Garl-designed 18-hole championship course boasts some of the best amenities and facilities available anywhere. Now, golfers of all skill levels can enjoy the perfection of the course as the River Club announces their new seasonal membership rates. “We’re very excited to be able to bring this affordable new seasonal membership option, which is issued on a monthly basis with unlimited golf, range privileges and the cart fee included,” said River Club Golf Course President Michael Pascuzzi.



The semi-private country club is open seven days a week and features two distinctive nines boasting rolling fairways with plenty of mounding on the front and dense woods with undulating, rolling greens on the back. To add to the playability, the club incorporated all new state-of-the-art Jones Dwarf greens last summer. In addition, all golf carts are equipped with Golf Logix GPS to enhance the golf experience.



River Club Golf Course players can book a tee time online via their convenient and simple online interface that shows each days available tee times, cost per player, number of maximum player slots available and the available savings. Players can also find other important information for each tee time such as dozens of other potentially included free items and relevant alerts or notices that may affect the player. In addition to their new seasonal memberships, The River Club offers a variety of full membership plans tailored to fit the needs of every golfer.



The River Club’s new restaurant, CaddyShak Bar & Grille, is a multi-functional full-service facility with panoramic course views, awesome food, a friendly staff and affordable prices.



Their Pro Shop also offers a true full-service experience for golfers and features a wide assortment of merchandise from golf's most popular brands. Their driving range is augmented by a professional staff that can help with lessons and other improvement opportunities. Golfers can follow the latest events at the course as well as the happenings in the world of pro golfing via the River Club Golf Course twitter page. For more information or to schedule a tour of the facilities, please visit http://www.riverclubgc.com/



About The River Club in Bradenton

