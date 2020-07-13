Brady Bacon and Brian Brown Win with Champion Racing Oil at Knoxville Raceway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- Bacon's road to victory and $20,000 began from the pole. He bested fellow front row starter Justin Grant on lap one. Bacon entered lapped traffic on the eleventh circuit. That allowed Grant to close the gap, but Bacon was savvy in traffic and found his way to clean air each time. Grant came closest with about 12 laps to go, but his chase ended short.



"My guys worked hard, and we got to start on the pole, thanks to our work the night before," said Bacon in Victory Lane. "I really appreciate coming out here and racing for big money with non-wing sprint cars.



Brian Brown took off early in the 20-lap 410 main event ahead of pole-sitter AJ Moeller and then battled with Kerry Madsen. "Kerry is one of the best race drivers in the world and is always hard to beat," said Brown in Victory Lane. Special thanks to my crew and Champion Racing Oil."



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com