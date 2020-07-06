Brady Bacon and Champion Racing Oil Are Big Winners at Lincoln Park Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Brady Bacon, from Broken Arrow, OK, was really strong at Saturday's 6th annual Bill Gardner Sprintacular at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana. "When I got the lead, I think that's when our tire started going down," Bacon recalled. "I kept going, but I was kind of having to play defense and use the lapped cars as blockers."



When the checkered flag came out Bacon's tire had completely gone down as he rolled into victory lane for the third time this season in his Champion Racing Oil/ Dynamics, Inc./Fatheadz Eyewear – DriveWFX.com/Triple X/Rider Chevy race car.



The triumphant victory for Bacon was the 32nd of his USAC National Sprint Car career, tying him with 1973 series champion, longtime USAC official and National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Rollie Beale for 12th all-time. The car count of 57 Saturday night was the largest for a USAC National Sprint Car race since the Western World Championships at Arizona's Manzanita Speedway in November of 2008.



