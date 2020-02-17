Brady Bacon and Champion Racing Oil Are Big Winners at the USAC National Sprint Car Series

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- The win for Bacon in his Champion Racing Oil sponsored race car became just the 13th driver to reach the 30-win mark in his USAC National Sprint Car career.



"This win is pretty important to me because we've struggled here the past three years," Bacon admitted. "Getting off to a bad start is not easy. Hopefully, we can keep this momentum going and not start off at a handicap for the rest of the season."



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



