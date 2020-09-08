Brady Bacon and Champion Racing Oil Win at Lake Ozark Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- Starting the field of 23 main event racers for 25 laps polesitter Riley Kreisel and his front-row companion Mario Clouser battled wheel-to-wheel into the first couple of corners with Kreisel taking control. With Kreisel leading the pack, Brady Bacon and Landon Simon would set their sights on the front of the field. Bacon would earn the top spot with a dazzling display of driving, using high-side momentum to take the point with Simon in tow.



Putting on a show of speed Bacon would start to pick off lapped traffic at will, Simon would throw a slide-job attempt upfront for the lead only to be reverted, when, at five laps left of the feature caution would fly for Adam Jones flipping.



With the field bunched and Bacon maintaining the lead, green would fly again as Landon Simon continued to try his hardest to gain the front spot. Trying another slider through the first pair of corners Simon would suffer mechanical issues after clipping the outside wall, retiring to the infield.



Bacon would hold on for the final revolutions around Lake Ozark Speedway earning the feature victory on Night One of the Non-Wing Nationals.



Anthony Nicholson romped from 12th to finish second, with Cody Baker, Clouser and Kreisel rounding out the top five.



