Brady Bacon and Champion Racing Oil Win at Lincoln Park Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- The victory was Bacon's 34th in USAC National Sprint Car competition, putting him just one behind Jon Stanbrough and Rich Vogler for 10th all-time. Though Bacon leads the points, he aims not to just merely "point race." He intends to win races and let the points sort out however they may, and he's accomplished that better than anyone else in the series this year with the victory marking a series-leading fifth triumph of the year.



"We're pretty fortunate to be in the battle at all at Lincoln," Bacon said. "We had some mistakes early in the year. To even be in the hunt, we're pretty fortunate and that other people had some misfortune. So, we're going out there and trying to win races. Obviously, you have that in the back of your mind when you see other guys struggling a little bit. You kind of have to put it in a little bit of a conservative mode and not do anything stupid, but at the same time, you want to go for the win."



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com