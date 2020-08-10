Brady Bacon and Champion Racing Oil Win at USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Feature

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Alex Bright led the first two laps of the 20-lap feature before second-place starter Bacon took command. However Bacon soon lost the lead on the fifth lap to Robert Ballou, who came roaring from eighth on the grid while working the cushion.



The leader hit traffic with nine laps to go, but was working perfectly through the field when it appeared something may have broken on the front of his car in the first turn.



Ballou pushed up over the cushion as he set the car into the corner and careened straight into the outside fence before flipping. Ballou escaped injury. This handed the lead back to Bacon, with defending series champion Steve Drevicki lining up second for the restart.



Bacon controlled action on the restart and again on a restart with five laps to go, but a final restart with one lap to go found Drevicki in contention.



The Reading, Pa., driver got under Bacon in the first turn for the lead only to see Bacon hold the line and race to his outside in turn two before the pair drag raced into the third corner. Drevicki hung tough with Bacon through turns three and four, but Bacon had just enough bite to surge ahead to the finish, taking the win by .381 seconds.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



