Brady Bacon with Champion Racing Oil Win USAC Memorial at Waynesfield Raceway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2021 -- Bacon, the defending USAC National Sprint Car champion, could see the checkers in the air as he exited turn four but two lapped cars ahead of him collided and started flipping right in front and had to take quick evasive action to avoid the melee.



That set up a one lap dash to decide the huge pay day and Bacon easily drove away when the green came back out.



The victory, Bacon's second at Waynesfield came less than a week after he took a wild ride at Terra Haute Action Track that left him bruised and battered.



"After last week this is feels fantastic. I just love Waynesfield and the first win was for $3,000 so this might make this my favorite track with a $12,000 payday. My wife and kids are at home watching and probably had a great time but not as good as I had," said the driver of the Champion Racing Oil /Hoffman Racing/ No. 69. "This is our first winged win with Hoffman and I have to thank John Cressman for lending us a fantastic running motor using Champion Oil."



Champion Oil, celebrating its 65th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com