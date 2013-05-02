Brady Frank DDS to Address OsteoCore Dental Implants at Upcoming Seminar on May 23 and 24, 2013

Ashland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Brady Frank DDS, who specializes in implant dentistry, has scheduled a 2-day mini-residency seminar on May 23 and 24, 2013 that will teach attendees about OsteoCore dental implants. Called the “Frank Implant Procedures,” Dr. Frank will explain how learning this innovative technique can drastically increase the number of patients a general practitioner can see during the course of a day. The seminar will be conducted at Dr. Frank’s practice in Ashland, Ore.



During the class, Dr. Brady Frank DDS will teach attendees about the 5-Minute Implant, abutment and crown procedure; the No-Drill Implant procedure; 1-drill implants and the 3-appointment full mouth reconstruction procedure. The Brady Frank OsteoCore dental implants procedure is currently being used quite successfully at many of the top general practitioner practices throughout the United States.



After the 2-day seminar has been completed, a general practitioner will be able to accurately answer a variety of questions as well as be able to perform several procedures all related to OsteoCore dental implants. These include being able to identify situations that are ideal for the No-Drill Implant procedure; learning to do the five flapless/sutureless soft-tissue surgical implant access procedures; and being able to extract a tooth without trauma to the patient, examining the bone in the socket, checking it for defects, and then measuring and placing a endosseous implant without using a drill.



Brady Frank dentist said that he designed his OsteoCore Training Program to not only educate general practitioners in the effective techniques, but to help transform their practices.



“The goal of the program is to take a dentist who has some understanding of implantology and build confidence while vastly increasing your revenue with implants,” Brady Frank DDS wrote in an article on his website, adding that he has worked hard to refine his unique approach over the past 6 years.



“We are now able to predictably provide an increase in your practice by showing you exactly how to effectively market your practice to attract implant patients. As patients come your way, you'll be able to utilize our simplified, comprehensive implant and prosthetic treatment plans customized to each person and ultimately provide efficient treatment.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about the upcoming seminar is welcome to visit Dr. Frank’s website at any time; there, they can read about the OsteoCore procedure and what helps to make it so unique.



About Dr. Brady Frank

Dr. Frank owns and manages multiple practices geared toward implant dentistry. Dr. Frank is a sought after speaker and Continuing Education trainer, and has addressed thousands of dentists at popular seminars throughout the country including Excellence in Dentistry, Phasing-Out Seminars, and Schein/Camlog Seminars. Dr. Frank’s topics include Implantology, Dental Transitions, and Entrepreneurial Satellite Practice Ownership. Dr. Frank's implant efficiency training at the Implant Efficiency Institute has been called the best in the industry. After completing the training, the average dental practice increased by 26 percent in the first year. Dr. Frank's unique 12 module system allows a general dentist to become completely comfortable and confident in providing simplified, efficient, lifetime implant solutions to patients. Dr. Frank is uniquely qualified as an implant trainer in that he has placed thousands of implants in his home practices and has contributed several inventions to the field of implant dentistry. Graduates of Dr. Frank's 2-day mini-residency become well versed in no-drill implants, the 5-minute implant, abutment and crown procedure and the top 5 flapless/no-suture/minimally-invasive implant techniques. Dr. Frank is the chairman of the board of an implant manufacturing company, OsteoCore Dental Implants, which provides a line of implants and implant tools geared toward the general practitioner. Dr. Frank is a member of the International Congress of Oral Implantology. For more information, please visit http://www.osteocoredentalimplants.com/seminars.html