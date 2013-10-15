Brain and Spine Center of Texas Neurosurgeon Dr. Rebecca Stachniak Receives Board Re-Certification

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The Brain and Spine Center of Texas is proud to announce the re-certification of neurosurgeon Dr. Rebecca Stachniak. An expert specializing in the field of Artificial Cervical Discectomy and Fusions (ACDF) Dr. Stachniak's dedication to ongoing education and certification is a necessity she is all too happy to abide. The continued Board Certification of the renowned surgeon by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons is highly critical to the ongoing care of her patients. Dr. Stachniak said of the re-certification, “As part of my ongoing vision to help those who need my expertise the most I’m happy to continue the process necessary to bring the best care I can to the patients of The Brain and Spine Center of Texas.”



While Dr. Stachniak’s most frequent surgical procedure is the artificial disc replacement surgery she was also the primary investigator into several FDA research projects. Dr. Stachniak’s participation in these studies helps garner data that can be used to further advance spinal care in patients so dependent upon exceptional care.



Our medical staff is trained in multiple aspects of general neurosurgery. A broad spectrum of expertise combined with focused research activities promotes technologically advanced patient care and evidence-based neurosurgical techniques. We have an unwavering commitment to reach the best possible outcome for our patients.



For more information visit http://www.brainandspineoftexas.com/.