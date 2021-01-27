New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- The Brain-computer interface market is expected to reach USD 2.67 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Research and development in the brain-computer interface systems are developing rapidly and is focused mainly on neuroprosthetic applications. Any modification of thought process leads to the shift in electrophysiological signals, which gets recognized by the BCI system. These electrophysiological signals are converted into command signals by the BCI system which can be used for several applications such as the development of video games.



BCIs (Brain-computer interfaces) are a recovery device for tetraplegia patients that intend to enhance the quality of life by increasing communication, selfâ€care, and control of the environment. The neurobiology of both recovery and BCI command depends upon learning to transform the efficiency of spared neural groups that imitate sensation, movement, and thought through continuous practice with feedback and remuneration. BCI demand is projected to gain a substantial boost soon because of the rising prevalence of stroke, depression, and Parkinson's disease among the population.



The market in the North America region accounts for the largest share of 42.3% of the market in 2018. The largest share is due to the growing population, rising occurrence of neurodegenerative disorders coupled with the increasing prevalence of virtual gaming. The growing population could be exposed to brain-related disorders that lead to critical disabilities.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Brain-Computer Interface market and profiled in the report are:



Cadwell Industries, Inc, Nerusky, Inc, Integra Life Sciences Corporation , Advanced Brain Monitoring, Mind Technologies Inc, ANT Neuro B.V, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Emotiv Systems, Inc, NeuroPace Inc, Blackrock Microsystems LLC, OpenBCI, Artinis Medical Systems B.V, Elekta AB, Mindmaze SA



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Non-invasive BCI

Invasive BCI

Partially BCI

Others



End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Medical

Military

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Healthcare

Smart home control

Communication

Entertainment & gaming



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Brain-computer interface Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Brain-Computer Interface market and its competitive landscape.



