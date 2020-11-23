Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global Brain Computer Interface Market Size study, by Type (Invasive brain computer interface, Partially Invasive brain computer interface, Non-Invasive brain computer interface and Others), by Application (Restoration of disabilities, Repair of brain function and Others), by End User (Medicine, Military, Manufacturing and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Mind Technologies Inc., Covidien, PLC, Compumedics, Ltd., Natus Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, CAS Medical Systems, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Guger Technologies Og, Medtronic. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2925041-global-brain-computer-interface-market-size-study-by-type



Summary

Global Brain Computer Interface Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Brain computer interface or BCI is neural-control or mind-machine and is interactive communication pathway between the brain and an external device. Various brain imaging technologies such as Electrocorticography (ECOG), functional Magnetic Resonance (fMRI), Magneto encephalography (MEG), and Electroencephalography (EEG), are linked with BCI systems to capture the human brain's electrical signals. The rising Incidences of brain disorders affecting the movements of body, growing demand of miniaturization of components and increasing number of gaming industries implementing BCI technologies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to World Health Organization (WHO), the percentage of global disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) projected for Alzheimer and other dementia was 0.91% in 2015 and is anticipated to rise to 1.20% in 2030. The number of global disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) projected for Alzheimer and other dementias was 13540000 in 2015 and is anticipated to rise by 18394000 in 2030. Also, the number of global disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) projected for Epilepsy was 7308000 in 2005 and is anticipated to rise by 7442000 in 2030. Whereas lack of expertise in implementing the BCI systems, cyber security threats and ethical issues arising due to the implementation of BCI technologies is the major factor restraining the growth of global Brain Computer Interface market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Brain Computer Interface market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of leading companies developing brain computer interface in North America and majority of R&D efforts regarding BCI in this region to recapture the audience are the major drivers for the market growth in this region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

Mind Technologies Inc., Covidien, PLC, Compumedics, Ltd., Natus Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, CAS Medical Systems, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Guger Technologies Og, Medtronic



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2925041-global-brain-computer-interface-market-size-study-by-type



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



by Type: Invasive brain computer interface, Partially Invasive brain computer interface, Non Invasive brain computer interface, Others



by Application: Restoration of disabilities, Repair of brain function, Others



By End User: Medicine, Military, Manufacturing, Others



By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, China Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Brain Computer Interface Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2925041-global-brain-computer-interface-market-size-study-by-type



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Brain Computer Interface Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Brain Computer Interface Market Dynamics

3.1. Brain Computer Interface Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Brain Computer Interface Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Brain Computer Interface Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Brain Computer Interface Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Brain Computer Interface Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Brain Computer Interface Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Brain Computer Interface Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Brain Computer Interface Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Brain Computer Interface Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Brain Computer Interface Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Brain Computer Interface Market, by End User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Brain Computer Interface Market by End User, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Brain Computer Interface Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Brain Computer Interface Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 8. Global Brain Computer Interface Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Brain Computer Interface Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Brain Computer Interface Market

8.3. Europe Brain Computer Interface Market Snapshot

8.3

....Continued



Purchase Single User License of this report at USD4950@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2925041



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter