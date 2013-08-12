Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Raleigh web design and internet marketing agency, TheeDesign Studio is excited to announce the launch of their latest e-commerce website NeuroLogical Nutrition!



NeuroLogical Nutrition is a brain health and supplement company, providing quality vitamin and mineral enhanced products to improve memory, neuroplasticity, and overall brain health.



NeuroLogical Nutrition, ready to take their brain health supplements online, needed to find the perfect partner that not only understood their brand and vision, but was also willing to take a chance on a start-up company. After an extensive search for a web-design-agency-in-Raleigh, they found TheeDesign Studio. Their team of experienced and knowledgeable designers and developers were able to create a modern and fresh, easy-to-use website that will allow them to reach consumers across the world.



Their newly designed e-commerce website is built on WordPress, a functional and high-end content management system, giving NeuroLogical Nutrition and its employees the ability to maintain and update their site. Utilizing Woo-Commerce, NeuroLogical Nutrition is able to create and edit their brain supplement products, manage their product orders, and track inventory.



NeuroLogical Nutrition’s website is also semi-responsive, meaning customers will be able to easily purchase brain health supplements when using a tablet device. Furthermore, their website is search engine friendly, allowing search engines like Google, Bing and Yahoo to index and make their products high visible in the search engine rankings.



About NeuroLogical Nutrition

NeuroLogical Nutrition is a brain health supplement company, selling quality brain products to improve memory, and overall brain health. For more information about their products, please visit http://www.neurological-nutrition.com.



About TheeDesign Studio

TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design and internet marketing firm in Raleigh, NC. Their team specializes in creating websites for Raleigh businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization and internet marketing. For more information, please call 919-341-8901 or visit http://www.theedesign.com.