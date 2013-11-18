Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Neuroplasticity is changing the way scientists perceive the brain, giving more insight into how the brain functions. Brain health supplement company, NeuroLogical Nutrition, believes that these new changes, combined with brain training, can reduce the symptoms and struggles of learning disabilities.



Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to change, grow and re-wire its neuro pathways based on the formation of new neural connections. While still a new discovery, neuroplasticity is providing new approaches to brain and stroke injuries, post concussive syndrome, and development concerns, including learning disabilities.



This new research suggests that adults and children affected by autism, ADHD, dyslexia and other learning disabilities can create new neural pathways to develop the under-utilized areas of their brain through neuroplasticity supported activities, such as brain training.



NeuroLogical Nutrition believes that brain training stimulates the brain in specific, intense, and repetitive ways that will truly change the brain. Brain training will allow the brain to become stronger, making learning in general more efficient. Brain training programs, such as Luminosity and Brain Balance, offer drills and activities online that can easily be incorporated into any routine.



In addition to online programs, neuroplasticity can be supported through proper nutrition, physical exercise, brain teasers and puzzles, and learning supplements.



NeuroLogical Nutrition has developed a line of learning supplements that are designed to support optimal neuroplasticity, giving the brain the ability to learn and grow within its environment.



To learn more about brain health supplements and brain training activities, please visit http://www.NeuroLogical-Nutrition.com.



About NeuroLogical Nutrition

NeuroLogical Nutrition is a brain health supplement company that produces quality learning supplements. Their supplements, Ingenious Energy and Learning Leverage, are for adults and children and support the development of neuroplasticity and optimum brain health. Learn more about their learning supplements by visiting NeuroLogical-Nutrition.com.