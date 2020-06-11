Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Brain Health Supplements' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Natrol LLC (United States), Lifeâ€™s DHA (United States), Nutri Supreme (United States), Medscape (United States), HVMN (United States), Cephalon, Inc. (United States), AlternaScript LLC (United States), Accelerated Intelligence, Inc. (United States), Onnit Labs LLC (United States), Powder City LLC (United States).



Brain health supplements are products taken by mouth that contain ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, botanicals, and enzymes. These supplements are available in different formulations. In 2018 an estimated 85,000 types of dietary-supplement products were sold in the United States alone, according to the Nutrition Business Journal, with more than $40 billion in retail sales in the United States and $121 billion worldwide. Regulators consider melatonin to be a dietary supplement in the United States, a natural health product in Canada, but a prescription medicine in Australia. Regulations and government oversight of dietary supplements differ significantly from country to country.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Herbal Extracts (Ginseng, Ginkgo Biloba, Curcumin, Lionâ€™s Mane, Bacopa Monnieri, And Others), Vitamins & Minerals (Vitamin B, Vitamin C & E, And Others), Natural Molecules (Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Alpha GPC, Citicoline, Docosahexaenoic Acid, Huperzine A, and Others)), Application (Memory Enhancement, Mood and Depression, Attention and Focus, Longevity and Anti-Aging, Sleep, Recovery and Dream Enhancement, Anxiety), Forms (Pills, Capsules, Tables, Powders, Food Bars, Liquids), Age (Children, Adults, Elderly)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increase Demand for Athletic Performance



Market Growth Drivers: Changing Lifestyle Habits

-Growing Concern from People Age 50 and Older

-Increasing Health Concernâ€™s Towards Peopleâ€™s Cognitive Function



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



