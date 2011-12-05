Fast Market Research recommends "Brain Hemorrhage Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Brain Hemorrhage Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global brain hemorrhage therapeutics market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global brain hemorrhage therapeutics market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products within the global brain hemorrhage sector. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
GlobalData estimates that the global brain hemorrhage therapeutics market was valued at $358m in 2010 and forecasts to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3% over the next eight years, to reach $452m by 2018. The slow growth in the brain hemorrhage therapeutics market is largely due to the stable prevalence, high mortality and weak pipeline with only two company sponsored drugs in the pipeline. Life style factors such as smoking, obesity and alcohol are the major risk factors associated with brain hemorrhage. The existing market does not have any approved therapies and the off-label drugs such as antihypertensive agents (labetalol and nicardipine), hemostatic agents (vitamin K and rfVIIa), antiepileptic drugs (phenytoin and lorazepam) and osmotherapy (mannitol 20%) are the most commonly prescribed therapies. These treatment options offer symptomatic treatment. These drugs/ therapies lack superior safety and efficacy. These factors would result in slow growth of the global brain hemorrhage therapeutics market through 2018.
GlobalData has found that the brain hemorrhage therapeutics market has high unmet needs, suggesting that the current market is not well served by the current treatment options. Moreover, these treatment options are not approved and are used as off-label. The market is dominated by off-label and generic medications which include antihypertensive agents, hemostatic agents, antiepileptic agents, and osmotherapy. Absence of approved therapies for brain hemorrhage clearly establishes that the current brain hemorrhage therapeutics market has high unmet need and there is scope for new entrants exhibiting superior safety and efficacy
