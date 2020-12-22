Brain Implants Market Critical Analysis with Expert Opinion: Neuralink, Medtronic, Nevro

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Brain Implants Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



Key players in the global Brain Implants market

Boston Scientific Corporation (United States), St Jude Medical (United States), Medtronic (Ireland), Pixium Vision (France), Neuralink (United States), Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA (Switzerland), Nevro Corporation (United States), NeuroPace Inc. (United States), NDI Medical LLC (United States) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Terumo Corporation (Japan) and Sapiens Steering Brain Stimulation (Germany).



Brain implants are the neural implants that directly connected to the brain. These implants electrically stimulate, block or record the signals from the brain. It enables communication between the brain and electronic devices, thus permitting brain activity to be modified, recorded or translated. The purpose of these implants is establishing a biomedical prosthesis circumventing areas in the brain that have become dysfunctional after a stroke or other head injuries.



Market Drivers

- Increased Neurological Disorders Like Alzheimer's disease

- Rise in Geriatric Population



Market Trend

- Use of Robotic Assistance for Brain Transplant Surgery



Restraints

- Unavailability of Treatment

- High Cost of the Implant Installation



Opportunities

- Increasing Healthcare Awareness and Technological Advancement



Challenges

- Brain Implants are Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks

- Legal Issues and Regulations



The Global Brain Implants Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Deep brain stimulator (DBS), Spinal cord stimulator (SCS), Vagus nerve stimulator (VNS)), Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Healthcare Facilities, Others), Disease (Chronic Pain, Epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Depression, Essential tremor, Alzheimer's disease)



