Brain Injury Claims Experts at Simpson Millar Solicitors Help UK Victims of Head Trauma

West Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- As anyone who has ever suffered a brain injury in an accident knows quite well, it can be a physically and emotionally devastating experience. People who have been injured in this way are often unable to return to work and other normal activities for a long period of time.



As a head injury can have such a long-lasting impact, it is vital that anyone who has been injured in an accident that wasn't their fault seek out expert claims advice from Solicitors who are experienced in claims resulting in a traumatic brain injury.



A group of UK-based Solicitors has been getting a lot of attention lately for their expertise in head injury compensation and other financial services, as well as helping their clients with physical care and rehabilitation, and emotional and family support.



Simpson Millar Solicitors are a national firm that have 10 offices across England and Wales. The caring and knowledgeable Solicitors have over 150 years worth of experience helping their clients with obtaining compensation following a brain injury and much more. As it states on the dedicated brain injury website's home page, Simpson Millar Solicitors are “here to support you today and enable tomorrow.”



“Unlike some Solicitors you may speak to and read about, our Brain Injury Experts do not say that ‘we understand what you are going through’ when a loved one sustains a head/brain injury because until you have been through that experience yourself, you can only imagine the effect that it has on a person and on their family,” an article on the firm’s website states. What the staff believes is that they understand how the legal process works and through this, they can help their clients obtain the best rehabilitation, and treatment packages to help get them through their difficult times and ensure their clients receive the maximum compensation for their brain injury.



“If changes or modifications are required to your home in order for your loved one to be able to return to their home environment, our Brain Injury Experts will do their best to make sure that this is taken care of for you.”



Recently, the enormous impact that a brain injury can have on a person made the news in the UK, when a 20-year-old Frome man who survived a horrible car crash that resulted in him losing the front half of his skull completed an incredible journey.



Edward Tymoshyshyn was severely injured last December. Although his parents were told that he would be severely disabled, Edward recently amazed his friends and family by climbing Mount Snowdon and raising £1,202 for a brain injury charity.



The Solicitors at Simpson Millar understand that there are plenty of people across the UK like Edward who have suffered massive brain injuries and deserve the best help that is available. That is why, in addition to its many other services, the firm has a client liaison team that offers specialised support to both the person who was injured, and also his or her loved ones.



About Simpson Millar Solicitors

Simpson Millar Solicitors are a national law firm who specialise in recovering compensation for victims of brain injury. Simpson Millar have 10 offices throughout England and Wales, over 150 years experience and are accredited with the Investors in People, Diversity in Business and Lexcel quality standards. For more information, please visit http://www.braininjuryexperts.co.uk