Brain Matters in Business: New Easy-to-Read Book Empowers Readers to Use Neuroscience to Work Smarter

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Say ‘Neuroscience’ to most people and they’ll either glaze over or try and change the subject. However, as business coach Jonathan Jordan knows first-hand, having a grasp of the latest neuroscience research can have dramatically-positive effects in the world of business.



To help readers and executives of all levels take advantage of what neuroscience breakthroughs have to offer, Jordan is delighted to announce the release of his new jargon-free book – ‘Brain Matters in Business: A Collection of Articles About Using Neuroscience to Work Smarter’, published by Global Change Management, Inc.



Synopsis:



Neuroscience research is producing an almost constant stream of new discoveries that are unlocking the secrets of how our brains work. For those directly involved in this research, it is a very exciting time.



However, very few people outside of the neuroscience community understand these discoveries well enough to take advantage of them or apply them to their own lives in a way that gets meaningful results.



The author saw a need for simple, clear, accessible explanations of how to apply brain-based practices to greatly improve how we work and conduct business, so that everyone can benefit from these discoveries. Recently, the author was invited to write a series of articles with exactly that goal. This book is a collection of those articles.



In addition to being supported by recent research of the human brain in the Western world, the articles in this book are also influenced by the author’s knowledge of mindfulness and other ancient practices from the Eastern world. The East-West synthesis evident in these articles reflects the author’s many years of work and study on both sides of the Pacific Ocean, and his lifelong interest in how to improve the human brain.



As the author explains, very few people understand neuroscience effectively.



“By having a basic grasp of the latest in neuroscience research and knowing how to apply it, the results are hugely powerful. I’ve waded through the jargon and ‘heavy stuff’ in order to compile a book anyone in business can understand and benefit from,” says Jordan.



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“Very easy and enjoyable to read, and contains a lot of useful information for a short book. The sections on team building and effectively scheduling your work were especially useful to me, although I learned something on every page,” says Martin P. Laughlin.



Beryl Stafford was equally impressed, adding, “For such a complex subject, this book breaks the facts and research down into easy to read sections. The wealth of insight was a treasure trove for me. I've already developed a few techniques within my own field of business that was directly inspired by this book.”



‘Brain Matters in Business: A Collection of Articles About Using Neuroscience to Work Smarter’ is available now on Amazon.com: http://amzn.to/1aCe3Dg.



About the Author: Jonathan Jordan

Jonathan Jordan is a business & executive coach and member of the prestigious Society for Neuroscience. He grew up in Ireland and began his career in the Himalayan kingdom where the Buddha was born. He later became a licensed psychotherapist in the United States. Jonathan has also successfully served as an executive for Fortune 500 Corporations, where he has led global initiatives to create cutting-edge brain-based training and development programs. He is a Faculty Fellow of Florida State University and through nationwide and international seminars, he trains scores of other professionals and business leaders in his unique synthesis of East-West practices. In 2011, Jonathan was engaged by the United States Senate to deliver brain-based professional development workshops to the US Senate Staff on Capitol Hill.



Jordan is currently the president of a boutique business and personal development firm, Global Change Management, Inc. For more information, please visit http://www.MindfullyChange.com.